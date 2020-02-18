2018-2025 Supply Chain Analytics Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

In this report, the Supply Chain Analytics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Supply Chain Analytics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

This report studies the global Supply Chain Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Supply Chain Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM Corporation

Microstrategy

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, INC.

Capgemini S.A.

Genpact

Kinaxis

Tableau

Birst, INC.

Mu Sigma

JDA Software Group

Manhattan Associates

TARGIT

Logility

Demand Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supply Chain Planning and Procurement

Sales and Operations Planning (S&Op)

Manufacturing Analytics

Transportation and Logistics Analytics

Visualization and Reporting Tools

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

High Tech and Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Others

