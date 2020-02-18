2018-2025 Supply Chain Analytics Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
In this report, the Supply Chain Analytics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Supply Chain Analytics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
This report studies the global Supply Chain Analytics market, analyzes and researches the Supply Chain Analytics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM Corporation
Microstrategy
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute, INC.
Capgemini S.A.
Genpact
Kinaxis
Tableau
Birst, INC.
Mu Sigma
JDA Software Group
Manhattan Associates
TARGIT
Logility
Demand Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Supply Chain Planning and Procurement
Sales and Operations Planning (S&Op)
Manufacturing Analytics
Transportation and Logistics Analytics
Visualization and Reporting Tools
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
High Tech and Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace and Defence
Others
