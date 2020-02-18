360 Degree Selfie Camera Market – Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments in 2025

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market: Overview

With the onset of the 3 dimensional and 4 dimensional cameras, technology has taken a new turn towards a brighter future. As each new technology is being launched, the expectation of consumers is also increasing with each passing day. The emergence of 360 degree selfie camera is one of the pioneering discoveries for the upcoming advanced technology league.

Most 360 cameras are launched for the purpose of capturing a completely flat image with particularly no dimensionality. But recently a new breed of cameras have been launched for the purpose of taking selfies with the luxury of a 360 degree view. It also provides virtual reality solutions and are also capable of recording more pixels and present a video which is high in resolution. These cameras are expected to trigger competition in the virtual reality cameras and 3D cameras market with competitive potential.

The market is expected to witness a good growth in the years ahead with many developers and innovators striving to bring up new designs and innovations. Stream on and to the skies are some of the most noteworthy features of these 360 degree selfie cameras. With the falling price and prominence taking flight of these cameras, Kodak, the leading camera developer came up with the 360 degree Pixma camera and mounted it on the a 3DR drone.

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market: Trends and Prospects

The global market for 360 degree selfie camera is projected to witness a significant growth in the years yet to come with the importance of these camera taking flight. The growing penetration of VR or virtual reality headsets is expected to drive the global market for 360 degree selfie camera over the coming years. With the gaming market witnessing high demand for the virtual reality headsets.

Thus, the production and adoption of 360 degree virtual reality headsets and cameras is expected to rise exponentially in the global level. It also involves synchronized sight and sound for users to gain a real life experience. With the number of VR gamers increasing in number, the demand for these sets will also increase. The 360 degree selfie camera will witness a good demand from the rising number of people travelling and willing capture the background view along with their own picture.

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market: Market Potential

The leading players in the market are incessantly striving to obtain a competitive edge over each other by developing high-end products. Moto has announced an event at the end of July where it is expected to announce a fleet of new products. Among the plethora of new devices, GoPro-style, a 360 degree action camera is one of the main focus.

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market: Regional Overview

Region-wise, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. North America is expected to emerge as a prominent region supporting the growth of the market owing to the presence of leading players in the region. The growing number of virtual reality gamers is also a reason behind the superb potential the region has to offer. The adoption of the industry giants present in the region is further expected to bolster the growth of the market in the years to come.

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market: Vendor Landscape

Though the market has a limited number of international brands, the development of advanced technology products by them is expected to increase the competition in the years ahead. Some of the leading players are Samsung, GoPro, Nikon, and LG Electronics.

