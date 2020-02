5G Technology Market – Increased Investment In Research And Development By 2017-2025

Global 5G technology Market: Key Trends

People have altered their living standards and have synchronized it with the technological advancements. This has also lead to a greater reliance on high speed data for several daily essentials such as navigation, intrinsic and extrinsic communication, seeking information, and entertainment.

The increased focus on mobile apps and other web-based software is gradually making data connectivity an inherent part of human requirements following which, the 5G services are expected to be welcomed with open arms across the globe. Enunciating the technological prestige attained in the contemporary scenario, there is an ardent network of sensors and semiconductors which aids the introduction of 5G services. It is thus evident that the market for 5G services would revolutionize the domain of broadband services and is expected to empower connectivity across the world.

Global 5G technology Market: Prospects

Even though the current wireless broadband technologies have offered amusingly high speeds, the 5G technology is expected to surpass the speed of all preceding technologies. This not only makes people highly curious about the new technology but has also captivated the attention of service providers, global companies, and other entities in the telecommunications industry. On the front of efficiency, the 5G services are expected to consume less power relative to the current services which would harness great results for all the sectors. For this reason, various educational institutes, global companies, and governments have already started establishing grounds for the implementation of 5G within their framework. All of these factors offer great impetus for the market to expand and reign over the broadband industry.

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit by Qualcomm, the technical department of the company revealed that 5G services are expected to advent in 2019. Further, 5G technology is intended to provide fibrous speed on mobile devices and significantly reduce the cost per bit. Moreover, speakers at the summit prognosticated that the advent of the 5G technology would soon make wireless networks as pervasive as electricity in current times.

Global 5G technology Market: Regional Outlook

On a geographical scale, the market for 5G services is segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa. It is evident from the research that the market would experience demand across all the geographical segments wherein US and Japan are expected to reap the best results. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has already commenced with the channeling of frequencies that would resonate with the 5G network. Korea and China are also cascading into core research and analysis to make 5G implementation frictionless and free of hassles.

Global 5G technology Market: Competitive Landscape

There are numerous companies engaged in the research and development of the 5G technology which is expected to be the harbinger of great fortune for the telecom and other aligned sectors. The key market players include the University of Bremen, Orange S.A., Samsung, Aalto University, Ericsson, RWTH Aachen University, Nokia Siemens Networks, BMW Group Research and Technology, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Chalmers University of Technology, University of Oulu, Telecom Italia, Qualcomm Inc., Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Deutsche Telekom AG, and KTH – Royal Institute of Technology.

