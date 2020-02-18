Adult Vaccines | 2019 Market Research and Development, Future Outlook Analysis to 2026

Adult Vaccines Market is expected to be close to US$ 20 Billion by the year 2022. Because of vaccines, some diseases (like Polio and Diphtheria) are becoming rare. Vaccination can prevent certain deadly diseases in all age groups. Almost all countries around the world have introduced efficient National Immunization Programme in their vaccination schedule to overcome the epidemics caused by vaccine-preventable diseases. WHO’s Global Vaccine Action Plan, Global Immunization Vision and Strategy (GIVS), The GAVI Alliance all are putting their best to minimize the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases which indeed is driving the adult vaccine market vigorously.

Influenza Vaccine Leads the Adult Vaccine Market for the Year 2017. Influenza vaccine is dominating the adult vaccine segment in year 2017, however it will lose its place to Pneumococcal vaccine in the coming future as admissions for pneumonia had almost tripled over the last 15 years. Other than Influenza and Pneumococcal Vaccines, Cervical Cancer (HPV), Hepatitis and Travel vaccines also have considerable market share in adult vaccines market.

Considerable Growth in Immunization of Cervical Cancer (HPV), Zoster, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, Tdap and MMRV Vaccines

In terms of Immunization; Influenza holds the maximum share as influenza vaccination is recommended to take annually in almost all countries of the world. However, with the growing awareness and efficiency of vaccines in preventing diseases, our analysis found that there will be considerably growth in the number for people opting for Cervical Cancer (HPV), Zoster, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, Tdap and MMRV vaccines in future till 2022.



Administration of Vaccines Doses

Influenza Vaccine holds the topmost place while talking about the administration of vaccine doses as influenza strains change every year and people needs to get an updated influenza shot each year to stay protected. Expect Influenza; Cervical Cancer (HPV), Pneumococcal and Hepatitis vaccines have remarkable administration doses.

Adult Vaccines Market, Company Adult Vaccines Sales, Country Adult Vaccines – Worldwide Analysis is the 2nd publication by Renub Research on Adult Vaccines Market. This 181 pages research report with 77 Figures and 32 Tables provides a complete analysis of Adult Vaccines Market, Immunization Numbers in People, Number of Vaccine Doses Administered in Adults (Disease wise) & Key Players Analysis.

Adult Vaccines in the Report have been studied from 3 Viewpoints

Global Adult Vaccines (Disease wise) Market & Forecast (2011 – 2022)

People Immunized (Disease wise) & Forecast (2011 – 2022)

Doses of Vaccines Administered (Disease wise) & Forecast (2011 – 2022)

Vaccines Studied in the Report are as Follows:

Influenza

Cervical Cancer

Zoster (Shingles)

MMRV (Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella)

Pneumonia

Meningitis

Hepatitis

DTap (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis)

Travel & Miscellaneous Vaccine

Companies Vaccines Sales and Forecast

GlaxoSmithKline, plc Sales & Forecast (2011 – 2022)

Merck & Co. Sales & Forecast (2011 – 2022)

Sanofi Pasteur’s Sales & Forecast (2011 – 2022)

Pfizer, Inc.’s Sales & Forecast (2011 – 2022)

Others Vaccines

List of Table

Table 2-1: Vaccine Recommendations

Table 2-2: Other Recommended Vaccines

Table 3-1: Worldwide – Adult Vaccines Market Share (Percent), 2011 – 2016

Table 3-2: Worldwide – Adult Vaccines Market Share (Percent), 2017 – 2022

Table 5-1: Worldwide – Adult Immunized Share (Percent), 2011 – 2016

Table 5-2: Worldwide – Forecast for Adult Immunized Share (Percent), 2017 – 2022

Table 7-1: Worldwide – Doses of Vaccines Administered to Adult Share (Percent), 2011 – 2016

Table 7-2: Worldwide – Forecast for Doses of Vaccines Administered to Adult Share (Percent), 2017 – 2022

Table 12-1: Worldwide – Number of Reported Cases, 2011 – 2015

Table 12-2: Measles – Number of Cases Reported, 2001 – 2015

