Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutic Market Insights, Development, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025

Alcoholic hepatitis is a kind of liver disease usually affects people who are used to be heavy drinkers. It can cause short and long-term liver damage. Liver is a major organ of body functions to remove poisons such as alcohol from blood. It’s damaged by long time heavy drinking of alcohol. Usually occur in 30% of long- time alcohol drinkers. Asymptomatic steatohepatitis is also as alcoholic hepatitis the term is used to describe the acute onset of symptomatic hepatitis. Symptoms include changes I appetite, dry mouth, yellowing of skin or eyes, weight loss, fever and fatigue.

Sometime alcoholic hepatitis could get serious conditions include fluid buildup in the abdomen, confusion or brain fog and bleeding in esophagus or stomach. Treatment for alcoholic hepatitis involves therapies and drinking cessation to ease the sign and symptoms of liver damage. Corticosteroids are the current main treatment for alcoholic hepatitis in patients who do not have contraindication for steroid treatment. Corticosteroids are the medications have shown short-term benefits in increasing survival of certain people suffer with alcoholic hepatitis. Pentoxifylline is recommend to patients who can’t take corticosteroids. Studies indicate that pentoxifylline might not be effective for people with mild alcoholic hepatitis or people who have not respond to steroid treatment.

The global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market is expected to witness a favorable growth during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of liver diseases and high success rate of pipeline drugs are the major factors which increase global alcoholic hepatitis market. Moreover high adoption rate for novel therapeutic products and increasing prevalence of alcoholic liver disease are some other factors that are expected to fuel the demand of global alcoholic hepatitis market. Global alcoholic hepatitis market shows potential to be expanding and lucrative field due to increasing merger and acquisitions among pharmaceutical companies to develop advance therapies for treating liver diseases. Furthermore, increased focus on retaining best quality of life is one the factor contributing to the growth of the market. However increasing health care expenditure, stringent reimbursement policies and high development cost are some factors that might hinder the growth of alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market in forecast period.

The global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market is segmented on basis of product type and end user:

Segmentation by Product Type Monoclonal antibodies Caspase protease inhibitor Corticosteroids Hemorheologic agents Anabolic steroids Hepatotropic hormones Sulfhydryl agents Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals and clinics Research and development



Alcoholic hepatitis is a condition that caused by alcohol. Large amount of alcohol cause damage of liver and can lead to conditions such as cirrhosis, blood clotting problems and high levels of bilirubin. Alcoholic hepatitis can lead to hepatic encephalopathy. This condition occurs when the toxin filtered out by liver remain in blood stream. These toxins can lead to brain damage and coma. For treatment of alcoholic hepatitis pharmaceutical therapy medicine are preferred to patients. Majorly used therapeutics for alcoholic hepatitis are corticosteroids, Hepatotropic hormone and pentoxifylline. If lever is severely damaged than doctor may recommend liver transplant.

Regionally, the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is largest market for alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics owing to high cases of alcoholic liver diseases. Regions such as Europe and Latin America are expected to be the potential market for alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics in forecast period and however, the alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market Alkermes Inc., Alfact Innovation, Conatus pharmaceuticals Inc., Dainippon sumitomo pharma Co. ltd., Generon corporation ltd., Immuron limited, Lupin Laboratories Ltd., Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis, Siesta Pharmaceuticals and others.

