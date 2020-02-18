WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Algorithmic Trading Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2022”.

Algorithmic Trading Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the Global algorithmic trading market to grow at a CAGR of 10.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Algorithmic trading is a trading system that utilizes advanced and complex mathematical models and formulas to make high-speed decisions and transactions in financial markets.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the algorithmic trading market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the services provided by the trading service providers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry algorithmic experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Citadel

• Optiver

• TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL

• Two Sigma Investments

• Virtu Financial

Market driver

• Rise in integration of financial market

Market driver

• Rise in integration of financial market

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness

Market trend

• Portfolio risk solutions

Market trend

• Portfolio risk solutions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: ALGORITHMIC TRADING STRATEGIES

Algorithmic trading strategies

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Algorithmic trading market in Americas

Algorithmic trading market in EMEA

Algorithmic trading market in APAC

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Early adopters in APAC

Technological advancements

Portfolio risk solutions

Continued……

