Alkyd Resins 2019 Global Market Growth Analysis, Development Status and Outlook, Applications-Forecasts To 2022

Alkyd Resins Industry 2019

Description:-

The worldwide market for Alkyd Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Alkyd Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AKZO Nobel

Mobile Rosin Oil

Deltech Corporation

Coaline

White Group Public Co

DIC

Macro Polymers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Short Oil Alkyd Resins

Medium Oil Alkyd Resins

Long Oil Alkyd Resins

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial, Fast-Dry Enamels

Industrial Baking Enamels

Metal Primers

Traffic Paint

Drum Coatings

Aerosol Paints And Coatings

Clear Wood Finishes

Industrial Wood Primers

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Alkyd Resins product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Alkyd Resins, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Alkyd Resins in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Alkyd Resins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Alkyd Resins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Alkyd Resins Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Short Oil Alkyd Resins

1.2.2 Medium Oil Alkyd Resins

1.2.3 Long Oil Alkyd Resins

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial, Fast-Dry Enamels

1.3.2 Industrial Baking Enamels

1.3.3 Metal Primers

1.3.4 Traffic Paint

1.3.5 Drum Coatings

1.3.6 Aerosol Paints And Coatings

1.3.7 Clear Wood Finishes

1.3.8 Industrial Wood Primers

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AKZO Nobel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Alkyd Resins Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AKZO Nobel Alkyd Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Mobile Rosin Oil

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Alkyd Resins Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mobile Rosin Oil Alkyd Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Deltech Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Alkyd Resins Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Deltech Corporation Alkyd Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Coaline

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Alkyd Resins Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Coaline Alkyd Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 White Group Public Co

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Alkyd Resins Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 White Group Public Co Alkyd Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 DIC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Alkyd Resins Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 DIC Alkyd Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

