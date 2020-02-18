API Intermediate Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“API Intermediate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

— API Intermediate Market 2018

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the API Intermediate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

API intermediates are compounds or agents used as raw materials for the formulation of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

The worldwide market for API Intermediate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Jigs Chemical

Sanofi Winthrop

Ami

Cambrex

A.R.Life Sciences

Dragon Hwa

Shandong Jiulong

Hipharma

AMPAC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Patent Intermediates

Non-patent Intermediates

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oncology

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

CNS & Neurological Disorders

Endocrinology

Other Therapeutic Applications

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 API Intermediate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Patent Intermediates

1.2.2 Non-patent Intermediates

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oncology

1.3.2 Diabetes

1.3.3 Cardiovascular Disease

1.3.4 CNS & Neurological Disorders

1.3.5 Endocrinology

1.3.6 Other Therapeutic Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BASF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 API Intermediate Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BASF API Intermediate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Jigs Chemical

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 API Intermediate Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Jigs Chemical API Intermediate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Sanofi Winthrop

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 API Intermediate Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sanofi Winthrop API Intermediate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ami

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 API Intermediate Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ami API Intermediate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Cambrex

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 API Intermediate Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cambrex API Intermediate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 A.R.Life Sciences

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 API Intermediate Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 A.R.Life Sciences API Intermediate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Dragon Hwa

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 API Intermediate Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Dragon Hwa API Intermediate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

