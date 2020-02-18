Automotive Braking Component Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2019 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automotive Braking Component Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report analyzes and forecasts the automotive braking component market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units) from 2018 to 2026. The study highlights factors that can contract or expand the automotive braking component market globally and regionally. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive braking component market.

The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive braking component market. The Porter’s Five Forces has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the automotive braking component market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and market attractiveness.

The automotive braking component market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Brake Caliper

Floating Calipers

Fixed Calipers

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Brake Shoe

Leading

Semi-trailing

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Brake Line

Rubber

Stainless Steel

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Brake Pad

Metal

Ceramic

Organic

Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Brake Rotor Material

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive braking component market by segmenting the market in terms of brake caliper, brake shoe, brake pad, brake line, rotor, sales channel, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the automotive braking component market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends and the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, and economic factors, such as the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle market. As brakes are an integral part of the vehicle and brake components are frequently changed in order to maintain the safety quotient of the vehicle. Maintenance of the brakes periodically and frequent replacement of parts is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive braking component market. The major share of the market is held by a few key players, and the rest is divided among small manufacturers. Major players operating in the global automotive braking component market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Brembo S.p.A, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, AISIN SEIKI, Borg Warner, WABCO, Hyundai Mobis, Hitachi Ltd., FTE Automotive, Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Nissin Kogya Co., Ltd., Brakes India, Federal Mogul LLC., Haldex Group, Hella Pagid GmbH, Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd., Hutchinson SA, Nisshinbo Brake Inc., TMD Friction Holdings GmbH, MAT Holdings, Inc., ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., AC Delco, Meritor, Inc., Mando Corporation, Knorr Bremse AG, ADVICS CO., LTD., and EXEDY Corporation. Market players have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The automotive braking component market is primarily driven by the rise in production of vehicles and stringent norms for road safety. All regions across the globe have safety norms that are likely to boost the market for different components of the brake.

