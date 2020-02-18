Automotive HVAC Sensors 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2022
Automotive HVAC Sensors Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global automotive HVAC sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2018-2022.
A sensor is a device that detects changes in its immediate environment by identifying changes in stimuli and electronically updating these changes in systems. HVAC sensors form vital components of the modern HVAC system by providing measurements of temperature and pressure among others to automotive HVAC control units.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive HVAC sensors market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive HVAC Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amphenol
• Delphi*
• DENSO
• NXP Semiconductors
• Sensata Technologies
• Texas Instruments
Market driver
• Reduced sensor cost through implementation of economies of scale
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Low reliability of raw materials affecting profitability of suppliers
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Development of carbon dioxide sensors to reduce toxic levels in cabins
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Automotive Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) – Overview
- HVAC sensors
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SENSOR TYPE
- Segmentation by sensor type
- Comparison by sensor type
- Temperature sensors – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pressure sensors– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by sensor type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
Continued……
