Automotive Leaf Spring Market 2019 Detailed In New Research Report With Key Country Analysis

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Market: Overview

Automotive Leaf Spring have become vital part of commercial vehicles as a suspension unit in the current situation. Efficiency and effectiveness of the system over other suspension options is the main reason for installation of this system. Leaf Spring is composed of several leaves joined together for better load-carrying capacity. Depending on vehicle speed and the load carrying capacity of the vehicle, leaf spring is installed at front or rear axle of the vehicle. Automotive Leaf Spring helps in maintaining a good health of vehicle and safety of the passenger. The regulations pertaining to passenger safety and set by the regulatory bodies are likely to become tougher during the forecast period. This in turn will mandate the automobile manufacturers to use automotive leaf spring in the vehicles produced, thereby encouraging the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Leaf Spring Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the Automotive Leaf Spring market are: Rassini, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C., Sogefi SpA, Jamna Auto Industries, Emco Industries, LITEFLEX, NHK Springs Co. Ltd., Mubea, SGL Group, IFC Composite, Frauenthal Group, Olgun Çelik San., Jonas Woodhead & Sons India Ltd., Auto Steels, Kumar Steels, MackSprings, Protopower Springs Pvt. Ltd., Vikrant Auto Suspensions, Akar Tools Limited India.

The global Automotive Leaf Spring market has been segmented into:

Automotive Leaf Spring Market, by Types of End,

Double End

Open End

Automotive Leaf Spring Market, by Shape,

Parabolic

Elliptical

Semi Elliptical

Transverse Elliptical

Automotive Leaf Spring Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Leaf Spring Market, by Sales Channel,

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Leaf Spring Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America, U.S., Canada, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Europe, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

