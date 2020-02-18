Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market – Leading Manufacturers, Consumption, Types, Applications, Regions & Forecast to 2025

Automotive & Transportation Coatings are coatings used in Automotive and transportation vehicles such as Plane, Truck, AEC and Train, etc. The global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market is valued at 23452.32 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 34941.22 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during 2018-2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive & Transportation Coatings market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 31700 million by 2023, from US$ 23500 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive & Transportation Coatings business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive & Transportation Coatings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Top Key Vendors in Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market are BASF, Evonik, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Covestro AG, Arkema, Beckers Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Eastman, Clariant AG, Royal DSM, Lord Corporation



The competitive landscape of the Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market is discussed in the report, including the market share and new orders market share by company. The comprehensive study profiles some of the leading key players in the global market with the intent of an in-depth study of the challenges faced by the market as well as the untapped growth opportunities of the industry. The research also discusses the different kind of strategies implemented by the key companies to maintain their hold on the market as a whole. The business overview and financial overview of each of the company has been done and some basic information related to it has been shared.

Global competitors operating within Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market are highlighted to get a stronger and effective outlook of the competition at domestic as well as global regions. Primary and secondary research techniques have been used by expert analysts to assess the data effectively.

A SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five analysis have been utilized by team of analysts for the Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market report as well. Different dynamics of the entire market such as drivers, challenges, risks, opportunities, and restraints have been evaluated to get a detailed knowledge for making informed decisions in the businesses. It highlights the statistics of current market scenario, past progress as well as future outlook.

The Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market report analyses regions having higher potential such as, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe including countries such as United States, China, Japan, India, United Kingdom and more, to give an outline of geographic scenario of this market. Few other major aspects such as GDP, and productivity are elaborated by using graphical representation. In order to acquire the knowledge of other key players and the global competition between leading companies’ noteworthy information and statistical data is included in this study. The report also elucidates the market drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities to give precise panoramic view, which is required for the development of strong business acumen related to Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Overview

Chapter 2 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Global Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Forecast