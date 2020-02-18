Baby Carrier -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Baby Carrier Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the Global Baby Carrier Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the period 2018-2022.

Baby Carrier is a baby care product used to carry infants and toddlers. A baby carrier can reduce the number of products needed to be packed for an outing with the baby. It can be packed easily and does not need to be folded like a stroller.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Baby Carrier Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of baby care products such as buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carriers.

 

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Baby Carrier Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Artsana
• BabyBjörn
• Blue Box
• Ergobaby
• Goodbaby International

Market driver
• Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Limited life cycle of baby carriers
Market challenge
• Limited life cycle of baby carriers

Market trend
• Emergence of innovative baby carriers
Market trend
• Emergence of innovative baby carriers

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Global baby carrier market by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Global buckled baby carrier market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global baby wrap carrier market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global baby sling carrier market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Global baby carrier market by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Global baby carrier market through offline distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global baby carrier market through online distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by region

Continued……

