Barrier Resins Market to Expand at 4.4% CAGR during 2017-2025, Owing to Stringent Guidelines Against Fake Prescriptions

The global barrier resins market has a robust vendor landscape and highlights an intensified competition, says by Transparency Market Research. This is predominantly attributable to the existence of numerous new entrants are trying to venture into the global barrier resins market. There are also matured players in the industry who are exceling in the global barrier resins markets such as Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Solvay S.A., and INEO Group Ltd.

In December 2018, a Japanese worldwide printing enterprise, Toppan Printing, has now come up with another item in the GL BARRIER array that is being made up of paper material and carries barrier properties. This is the primary paper-based item in the GL BARRIER variety. Test shipments for the toiletries and food enterprises in Japan and abroad has started in spring 2018. This new item is a paper-based barrier material for packaging that has been created after teaming up with Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. This new material flaunting the most elevated amount barrier performance for paper in Japan. Also, with another changing innovation created dependent on skill amassed throughout the years by Toppan Printing.

According to TMR analysts, the global barrier resins market is projected to grow at an impressive 4.4% CAGR in the forecast period of 2017 to 2025 and reach US$3.9 bn by the end of 2025. The global barrier resins market, on the basis of application, is segmented into medical, food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, chemical industry, and agriculture. Among these, the food & beverage category is projected to lead the global barrier resins market. This is due to holding almost half of the total revenue share of the global market. The barrier resins materials are extensively utilized for the food & beverage packaging. The growing need of portable food products is expected to boost the global barrier resins market in the forthcoming year.

Asia-Pacific is relied upon to be high-income producing economy, and is expected to account for the half of the total revenue share of the market. There has been an expansion for packaging from the medical sector. Improved services of healthcare industry, combined with fast implementation of agreement packaging in the medical sector have driven the global barrier resins market. Along with these, the stringent guidelines against the fake prescriptions are probably going to surge the demand for medical sector, which will eventually drive the global barrier resins market.

Expanding Shelf Life Of Usability is a Boon for the Barrier Resins Market