Beauty Drinks Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

beauty drinks market is increasing rapidly. These drinks are formulated with hyaluronic acid, collagen, antioxidants, and Q10, which aids to improve suppleness and also help to minimize wrinkles.
The increasing demand for Beauty Drinks drives the market. The increasing use of anti-aging products, increasing air pollution, busy lifestyle of the customers and rising number of health conscious consumers are main factors to propel the market. The increasing air pollution and hectic and stress-filled lifestyle often result in early ageing, which can improve the production of beauty drink. The consumer between 16-35 years of age (younger women), is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The convenience associated with beauty drinks, along with low or zero side effects of these drinks are propelling its demand among the younger women. The innovative distribution channels, such as e-commerce has also boosted the growth of the global beauty drinks consumption during the past few years. Europe accounted for around 35% of the market share during 2014 and is expected to maintain its leadership until the end of 2019. Beauty drinks are mostly consumed as a detoxifying and as an anti-ageing agent in this region.
The global Beauty Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beauty Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Beauty Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Beauty Drinks in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Beauty Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Beauty Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Asterism Healthcare
Hangzhou Nutrition
Juice Generation
Kinohimitsu
Ocoo
Market size by Product
Proteins
Vitamins and Minerals
Fruit Extracts
Market size by End User
Teenager
Younger Women
Mature Women
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Beauty Drinks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Beauty Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Beauty Drinks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Beauty Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Beauty Drinks Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Beauty Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Proteins
1.4.3 Vitamins and Minerals
1.4.4 Fruit Extracts
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Beauty Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Teenager
1.5.3 Younger Women
1.5.4 Mature Women
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Beauty Drinks Market Size
2.1.1 Global Beauty Drinks Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Beauty Drinks Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Beauty Drinks Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Beauty Drinks Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Beauty Drinks Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Beauty Drinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Beauty Drinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Beauty Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Beauty Drinks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Beauty Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Beauty Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Beauty Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Beauty Drinks Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Beauty Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Beauty Drinks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Beauty Drinks Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Beauty Drinks Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Asterism Healthcare
11.1.1 Asterism Healthcare Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Asterism Healthcare Beauty Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Asterism Healthcare Beauty Drinks Products Offered
11.1.5 Asterism Healthcare Recent Development
11.2 Hangzhou Nutrition
11.2.1 Hangzhou Nutrition Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Hangzhou Nutrition Beauty Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Hangzhou Nutrition Beauty Drinks Products Offered
11.2.5 Hangzhou Nutrition Recent Development
11.3 Juice Generation
11.3.1 Juice Generation Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Juice Generation Beauty Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Juice Generation Beauty Drinks Products Offered
11.3.5 Juice Generation Recent Development
11.4 Kinohimitsu
11.4.1 Kinohimitsu Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Kinohimitsu Beauty Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Kinohimitsu Beauty Drinks Products Offered
11.4.5 Kinohimitsu Recent Development
11.5 Ocoo
11.5.1 Ocoo Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Ocoo Beauty Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Ocoo Beauty Drinks Products Offered
11.5.5 Ocoo Recent Development
……Continued
