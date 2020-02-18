Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market 2018-2025: Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR during Forecast Period

Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 3.69 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 72.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Supportive regulatory impositions to promote the deployment of blockchain technology in medical & healthcare sector and block chaining as a service (Baas) are considered as a major trend for the blockchain technology in Healthcare market globally. Key driving factors for the blockchain technology in healthcare market are growing cases of healthcare data breaches coupled with the growing need for affordable healthcare services. As per the report published by the Identity Theft Resource Center in 2017, the medical/ healthcare industry experienced around 179 breaches accounting for 22.6% of overall U.S. data breaches. Since blockchain technology in healthcare helps to maintain data privacy and security as administrators can share real-time data on a permission basis with participants.

Get Sample Copy of Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-167673

Top Leading Companies mentioned are ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Cisco, Eaton, Emerson, NR Electric, Larsen & Toubro

Thus, growing cases of healthcare data breaches would increase the adoption and demand for blockchain technology across the globe over the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives and funding to promote blockchain technology in healthcare would offer lucrative opportunities for the blockchain in healthcare market. However, lack of awareness and unwillingness to disclose data acts as the key restraints for the market during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market is discussed in the report, including the market share and new orders market share by company. The comprehensive study profiles some of the leading key players in the global market with the intent of an in-depth study of the challenges faced by the market as well as the untapped growth opportunities of the industry. The research also discusses the different kind of strategies implemented by the key companies to maintain their hold on the market as a whole. The business overview and financial overview of each of the company has been done and some basic information related to it has been shared.

For Enquiry OR Any Query? Ask to our Expert @

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-167673

A SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five analysis have been utilized by team of analysts for the Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market report as well. Different dynamics of the entire market such as drivers, challenges, risks, opportunities, and restraints have been evaluated to get a detailed knowledge for making informed decisions in the businesses. It highlights the statistics of current market scenario, past progress as well as future outlook.

The Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market report analyses regions having higher potential such as, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe including countries such as United States, China, Japan, India, United Kingdom and more, to give an outline of geographic scenario of this market. Few other major aspects such as GDP, and productivity are elaborated by using graphical representation. In order to acquire the knowledge of other key players and the global competition between leading companies’ noteworthy information and statistical data is included in this study. The report also elucidates the market drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities to give precise panoramic view, which is required for the development of strong business acumen related to Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market.

Ask for [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/discount/ICT/QBI-BRC-ICT-167673

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market Overview

Chapter 2 Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market Global Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4 Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market Forecast