Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 4.3% through 2018 – 2026

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market – Snapshot

Bone grafts have been used for bone regeneration, structure restoration, and pain relief for decades. Conventionally, autografts were used for bone grafting, wherein the patient’s own bone was used as a graft. Autologous bone grafts are considered a gold standard for bone transplant. However, the usage of autologous bone grafts involves the risk of infection transfer during surgical procedures at both tissue harvesting and transplant sites.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bone-grafts-substitutes-market.html

This may result in delayed wound healing and prolonged hospital stays. Hence, allografts were introduced in the market to overcome the disadvantages associated with autologous grafts. Allografts possess both osteoinductive and osteoconductive properties, and hence serve as a substitute for autografts. Ready availability of allografts in various shapes and sizes that can be processed in various forms such as chips and others as per the requirement is likely to fuel the allografts segment of the bone grafts and substitutes market during the forecast period. The global bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2017.

It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026. The allograft segment dominates the global market. Rise in the prevalence of chronic bone diseases, technological advancements, increase in patient awareness and health care expenditure, and rise in the need for the treatment of complex bone diseases are major factors driving the market.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6200

The global bone grafts and substitutes market has been segmented based on product, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and xenografts. The allograft segment has been further sub-segmented into demineralized bone matrix (DBM) and others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total number of inpatient surgeries carried out in the U.S. was 51.4 million in 2014. Of these, 719,000 were total knee replacements and 332,000 were total hip replacements.

Based on material, the global bone grafts and substitutes market has been classified into ceramic-based, polymer-based, growth factor-based, cell-based, and others. The ceramic-based segment has been further categorized into calcium phosphate, calcium sulfate, and others. The polymer-based segment has been further segmented into polylactides, polyglycolides, polyurethanes, and others. Cell-based bone grafts and substitutes are gaining popularity, and the cell-based segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the global bone grafts and substitutes market has been divided into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and others. The expansion of the hospitals segment can be attributed to an increase in the prevalence of various chronic bone diseases.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6200

In terms of region, North America dominated the global bone grafts and substitutes market in 2017, owing to a highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among health care providers about bone grafts and substitutes, and continuous evolution of advanced products. North America is also an attractive region of the market, in terms of revenue. Rise in government initiatives and laws regarding usage of bone graft & substitutes and increase in population drive the bone grafts and substitutes market in the region. Technological advancements and increase in the adoption of advanced bone grafts and substitute products are expected to propel the bone grafts and substitutes market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global bone grafts and substitutes market include AlloSource, DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V., Xtant Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and Medtronic.