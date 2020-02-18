BOPP 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2024
BOPP Industry 2019
Description:-
The worldwide market for BOPP is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the BOPP in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH
SRF Limited
Chemosvit A.S.
Tempo Group
Taghleef Industries
Vibac Group S.p.A.
Treofan Group
Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.
Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC
Poligal S.A.
Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.
Manucor S.p.A.
Oben Holding Group
Innovia Films
Xpro India Limited
Uflex Ltd.
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
Biaxplen Ltd.
BIOFILM
Cosmos Films Ltd.
Dunmore Corporation
Polyplex Corporation Limited
Vitopel S.A.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa
Market Segment by Type, covers
Metal Oxides Coated Type
Metal Coated Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food and Beverages
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe BOPP product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of BOPP, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of BOPP in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the BOPP competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the BOPP breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
……..
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 BOPP Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Metal Oxides Coated Type
1.2.2 Metal Coated Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Food and Beverages
1.3.2 Personal Care
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 BOPP Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH BOPP Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 SRF Limited
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 BOPP Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 SRF Limited BOPP Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Chemosvit A.S.
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 BOPP Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Chemosvit A.S. BOPP Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Tempo Group
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 BOPP Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Tempo Group BOPP Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Taghleef Industries
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 BOPP Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Taghleef Industries BOPP Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued……
