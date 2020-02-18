WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ BOPP 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2024”.

BOPP Industry 2019

Description:-

The worldwide market for BOPP is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the BOPP in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4124388-global-bopp-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH

SRF Limited

Chemosvit A.S.

Tempo Group

Taghleef Industries

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Treofan Group

Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.

Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC

Poligal S.A.

Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.

Manucor S.p.A.

Oben Holding Group

Innovia Films

Xpro India Limited

Uflex Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Biaxplen Ltd.

BIOFILM

Cosmos Films Ltd.

Dunmore Corporation

Polyplex Corporation Limited

Vitopel S.A.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/bopp-2019-global-industry-size-share-trends-key-players-analysis-applications-forecasts-to-2024-395402.html)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Oxides Coated Type

Metal Coated Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe BOPP product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of BOPP, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of BOPP in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the BOPP competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the BOPP breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4124388-global-bopp-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 BOPP Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metal Oxides Coated Type

1.2.2 Metal Coated Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food and Beverages

1.3.2 Personal Care

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 BOPP Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH BOPP Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 SRF Limited

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 BOPP Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SRF Limited BOPP Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Chemosvit A.S.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 BOPP Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Chemosvit A.S. BOPP Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tempo Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 BOPP Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tempo Group BOPP Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Taghleef Industries

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 BOPP Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Taghleef Industries BOPP Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US: