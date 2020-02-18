Brain Hemorrhage Market 2017-2025: Key Findings, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

The report “Brain Hemorrhage Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Brain hemorrhage is a type of stroke caused due to deformities in an artery resulting in brain bursting and localized bleeding in the surrounding tissues. This bleeding destroys the brain cells leading to high blood pressure, abnormal blood vessels that leak, trauma, drug abuse, weakness on one side of the body, difficulty in speaking and walking and sense of numbness. Brain hemorrhage is characterized according to the location where it occurs in the brain. If bleeding occurs anywhere inside the skull, it is referred as intracranial hemorrhage. Bleeding within the brain itself is called intracerebral hemorrhage while when bleeding occurs between the covering of brain and brain tissue, it is known as subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Radiology examinations including computed tomography (CT) scan or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan are performed to diagnose brain hemorrhage condition. These diagnostic tests highlight the various features and location of bleeding in the brain. Treatment of brain hemorrhage depends upon the location of hemorrhage and type of hemorrhage. On the basis of treatment methods, brain hemorrhage market can be broadly classified into two segments including surgery and medications. In surgery, catheter is inserted into the brain vasculature to dilate or close off blood vessels, avoiding invasive surgical procedures. Endoscopic drainage or stereotactic surgery aspiration is also sometimes performed, in case the hemorrhage is present in basal ganglia. On the basis of medications, brain hemorrhage market is segmented into four categories which include:

Anti-hypertensive medications

Anti-anxiety medications

Hyperosmotic medications

Anti-seizure medications

Anti-hypertensive medications form the first line of treatment for brain hemorrhage. Since, brain hemorrhage is often caused due to high blood pressure; one of the primary goals of doctor for treating brain hemorrhage is to reduce blood pressure safely. Anti-anxiety medicines are prescribed along with anti-hypertensive medications as stress due to disease can raise the blood pressure resulting in disturbance in treatment methods. Hyperosmotic medications are provided to brain hemorrhage patient to manage pressure in the brain in the event that brain starts to swell due to excessive intake of medications. Anti-seizures are provided to selective patients, when scar tissues in the brain results in seizures.

Additionally, many market players and research institutes are performing research activities for development of drugs associated with the brain hemorrhage treatment. AstraZeneca is performing clinical phase 3 trials of NXY-059 for treatment of brain hemorrhage. It has been predicted that this drug will prove beneficial in future and will assist the brain hemorrhage market in its growth during forecast period. Other major drugs which are under clinical trials include deferoxamine mesylate, epoetin alfa, pioglitazone hydrochloride, EG-1967 and TT-302. Such extensive research and development associated with the drugs and therapies for the treatment of brain hemorrhage is the major factor which is driving the brain hemorrhage market. However, the high cost associated with research activities and sunk cost involved in R&D activities restrains the brain hemorrhage market.

Geographically, brain hemorrhage market has been differentiated into four main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Other major market players and research institutes involved in research activities associated with the development of brain hemorrhage treatment methods include Transition Therapeutics, Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, OSF Healthcare System, Novo Nordisk A/S, American Heart Association, Rush University Medical Center, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), University of Cincinnati, Georgetown University and University of Florida.

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

