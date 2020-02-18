Breast Cancer Screening | 2019 Market Research and Development, Future Outlook Analysis to 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography, MRI & Ultrasound) Market & Forecast – Worldwide” to its huge collection of research reports.

Breast Cancer Screening Market is expected to be more than US$ 20 Billion by 2022. Breast cancer is the 2nd most common cancer among the women in the world. Number of breast cancer cases in less developed regions is higher than developed regions. Breast cancer mammography screening population is mainly dominated by larger women populous countries such as United States, China and Japan. Worldwide Breast Cancer Ultrasound and MRI Screening Market is also growing year on year.

Mammography is the Common Test for Breast Cancer Screening

Mammogram is one of the most popular breast cancer screening methods. It does not prevent from the cancer but it can save lives by finding cancer as early as possible. Most of the countries, mammogram is incorporated with government breast cancer screening program. In the Less developed and developing countries, mammogram is on the way to be adopted by government.

Breast Cancer MRI Screening Market is Mostly Dominated by the Developed Countries

Breast cancer MRI screening market is mostly dominated by the developed countries as it is a costly procedure. United States, France and Germany control over half of the total breast cancer MRI screening market in 2016. United Kingdom, Italy, Canada are other major market for this test.

Low Awareness in Low and Middle Income Countries

Breast cancer awareness in low and middle income countries is low. In these countries, government has no proper program for breast cancer screening and due to lack of government support, women in these countries not aware about the breast cancer as a deadly disease. They are trying to hide their problem due to social and cultural issues. Non-availability of lady doctors is also playing a major role to increase the disease in the region.

Breast Cancer Screening (Mammography, MRI & Ultrasound) Market & Forecast – Worldwide is the 4th report published by Renub Research on Breast Cancer Screening Market. The report analyzes the Global market for Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Market, Breast Cancer MRI Screening Market and Breast Cancer Ultrasound Screening Market. This report studies separate comprehensive analytics for the 20 countries: United States, Canada, European Countries (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland), Asian countries (India, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Brazil), Australia and New Zealand.

This 255 page report with 252 Figures and 14 Tables provides a complete analysis of top 20 countries of Global Breast Cancer Screening Market. All the 20 countries in the report have been studied from 7 viewpoints.

Worldwide Breast Cancer Screening Market and Forecast

Countries Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population Scenario and Forecast

Countries Breast Cancer MRI & Ultrasound Screening Population Scenario and Forecast

Countries Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Market and Forecast

Countries Breast Cancer MRI Screening Market and Forecast

Countries Breast Cancer Ultrasound Screening Market and Forecast

Countries Breast Cancer Screening Market and Forecast

