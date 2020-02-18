Bronchiectasis Treatment Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2025

The report “Bronchiectasis Treatment Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Bronchiectasis refers to a condition characterized by damaged airways (tubes) and affect their ability to clear out the mucus. This deposition of mucus leads to bacterial infections and hence resulting in serious and repeated lung infections. Bronchiectasis is a long term condition resulting in serious health conditions such as heart failure and respiratory failure. Mucus producing cough is the major symptom of this condition. Bad breath, wheezing chest and recurrent lung infections are some of the other symptoms witnessed by bronchiectasis patients. Occurrence of this condition is more prominent in children. Pneumonia along with cystic fibrosis, immune deficiency and others are known to cause bronchiectasis. Blood tests, chest x-ray, CT scan and spirometry are some of the diagnostic methodologies employed to determine this condition.

Bronchiectasis is a chronic condition that demands lifelong maintenance in order to prevent and protect the lungs from damage. Medications such as bronchodilators, corticosteroids, vaccines against pneumococcal infections are some of the treatment prescribed to control this condition. Also, physiotherapy and exercise is advised to ensure clear breathing and ensure removal of mucus from lungs. The market for bronchiectasis treatment market can be segmented by various drugs employed in treatment along with geography. Also, a pipeline analysis can be provided if any.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are consistent rise in the patients suffering from respiratory ailments, technological advances and increased participation of the market players in research and development. On the contrary, lack of specificity in treatment, strict regulatory policies and high costs involved in research and development are some of the factors that might restrain the growth of the market. AstraZeneca PLC, Aradigm Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited and Zambon Company S.p.A. are some of the companies involved in the clinical trials of the drugs to treat bronchiectasis.

