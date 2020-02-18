Bunsen Burners Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2024

The Bunsen burner is a common laboratory instrument that produces a hot, soot-free, non-luminous flame. It was named after Robert Bunsen who was its chief inventor in 1854. The Bunsen burner permits accurate regulation of the mixing of gas and oxygen in its central barrel before combustion, which ignites the flame. Both size and temperature of the flame can be controlled by manipulating the Bunsen burner.

A Bunsen burner is used for combustion or heating, required during laboratory experiments, and for sterilization purpose in research and laboratory settings. The heat of a Bunsen burner flame can be used to create a convection current, which heats the region above the flame thereby sending particulates in the air up and away from the cooler air beneath it, hence keeping the work area sterile. A Bunsen burner produces a blue flame upon complete combustion of the gas or a yellow flame upon incomplete combustion of the gas. The blue flame indicates a higher temperature and more efficient utilization of gas.

The Bunsen Burners Market is driven by factors such as its high need coupled with commonplace acceptance in academic laboratories, low costs incurred on its purchase, and usage over other heating/sterilization tools such as portable flame sterilizers, glass bead sterilizers, and hot plate. However, there are concerns over operator safety with the Bunsen burner, which is the reason why certain institutions are preferring to use other safer forms of achieving the same goal of combustion/heating or sterilization. This includes spirit lamps and hot plate or hot water baths. The preference over such substitutes could restrain the market growth during the forecast period. However, despite the challenges, Bunsen burners still continue to be a popular tool in many laboratories across the globe. A key opportunity in this market is toward launching innovative product modifications with safer temperature and flame control features.

The Bunsen burners market is segmented on the basis of product, fuel source, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into standard burners and safety burners. The market for standard burners is anticipated to be higher in the market owing to their ubiquitous use. However, the safety burners segment is expected to increase at a higher pace owing to rising importance of operator safety. The FIREBOY Portable Safety Bunsen burner, by Integra Biosciences AG, is a novel portable Bunsen burner which operates with automatic ignition with a sensor or a switch and utilizes a gas cartridge, making the burner highly safe as it prevents risk of gas leakage and, in turn, the risk of explosion. Based on fuel source, the market is segmented into natural gas burners, LPG burners, and hybrid burners. Hybrid burners offer the most convenience of connectivity to any gas source and are thus anticipated a steady growth in the market. In countries such as India, LPG burners have a fair adoption rate in comparison to methane gas burners. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into academic institutes, research institutes, and clinical laboratories. The market for Bunsen burners is significantly high in academic institutes owing to greater use in this setup as well as cost-effectiveness over other substitute products.

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Bunsen burners market is estimated to be high in Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America during the forecast period. The education sector in Asia Pacific is booming; every year there is an increasing proportion of new institutions opening which are involved in imparting scientific education. This factor is anticipated to create lucrative opportunity for growth of the Bunsen burners market in this region. Moreover, the acceptance to this instrument among all end-user segments is significantly high in Asia Pacific. The North America market is anticipated to grow at a higher pace, and this growth is likely to be contributed by rise in end-user preference for a safer burner, which is relatively costlier compared to the standard burner.

Key players operating in the Bunsen burners market include Humboldt Mfg. Co., Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co., R & L Enterprises Ltd., Braun & Company Ltd., Carl Friedrich Usbeck KG, Daigger & Company, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., and INTEGRA Biosciences AG.