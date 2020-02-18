Cardiac Maker Analyzer | 2019 Market Research and Development, Future Outlook Analysis to 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cardiac Maker Analyzer Product Analysis, Business & Marketing Strategy of Cardiac Maker Companies” to its huge collection of research reports.

Cardiometabolic products and services provide timely cardiovascular and metabolic information at the point-of-care. Until today, Troponin and CK-MB were the lead cardiac markers. Brain Natriuetic Pepetide (BNP) was recently introduced to differentiate between a Myocardial Infarction and Heart Failure. The routine markers of myocardial infarction – CK-MB, Troponin and Myoglobin and recently BNP are used in the acute care and tests such as Cholesterol are used to evaluate risk. A number of companies are focused on developing new cardiac markers.



Alere delivers reliable and actionable health information through rapid diagnostic tests, resulting in better clinical and economic healthcare outcomes globally. Alere’s Cardiology net product sale was more than US$ 600 Million in 2016 and is expected to rule this industry in the future.

Beckman Coulter offers the maximum number of cardiac marker tests on its cardiology platform while Abbott Laboratories (i-Stat) and Siemens Healthineers (Stratus® CS Analyzer) also perform several cardiac marker tests on their cardio-metabolism platform and establishes them as the leader in this market.

Cardiac Markers Analyzers usually measure the levels of enzymes and proteins released from heart muscle when it is damaged. Physicians use cardiac markers in two ways – to diagnose a cardiac event in a hospital emergency room or within the hospital or to evaluate a risk of a cardiovascular event occurring.

Cardiac Maker Analyzer – Product Analysis, Business & Marketing Strategy of Cardiac Maker Companies is the 2nd report published by Renub Research. This 105 page report contains 14 Figures and 12 Tables provides a comprehensive analysis of the cardiac markers analyzer segments, including their comparative tests analysis, competitive product analysis, product features, merger, acquisitions, analyzer sales figures and Business and Market Strategies of Companies.



All the 12 Cardiac Marker Analyzers in the report have been studied from 5 viewpoints.

Analyzer Specifications and Benefits

Net Product Sales

Merger, Acquisition & Licensing Agreement

Marketing Strategies

Methods of Distribution

The 12 Cardiac Marker Analyzer studied in the report are as follows:

Alere Meterpro Analyzer

RAMP 200

RAMP Reader

The i–STAT System

Cobas h 232 POC System

Stratus CS Analyzer

Access 2 Immunoassay System

ichroma DUO Analyzer

DXpress Reader Analyzer

PATHFAST Analyzer

Meritas POC Analyzer

QL Care Analyzer

List of Table

Table 2 1: Cardiac Marker Companies – Comparative Tests Analysis

Table 3 1: Cardiac Marker Analyzer – Competitive Product Analysis

Table 6 1: i-STAT 1 Analyzer Specification

Table 12 1: PATHFAST – Technical Specifications

Table 15 1: Mergers, Acquisitions and Licensing Agreements, 2003 – 2017

Table 18 1: Roche – Centralised and Point of Care Solutions Product Launches, 2017

Table 18 2: Roche – Molecular Diagnostics Product Launches, 2017

