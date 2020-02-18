Cell Separation Technologies Market is expected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR between 2013 and 2019

Governments the world over have spotted the immense revenue-generation capabilities of inviting investments in the biotechnology sector, prompting the expansion of this industry. Such initiatives will also prove conducive to the growth and development of the global cell separation technologies market, predicts TMR. Rapid progress is also being observed in cell separation techniques, making the entire process faster and more efficient. This factor will play a pivotal role in the overall growth of the global cell separation technologies market, too. The growing patient pool worldwide only underscores the need for such technologies.

A key opportunity that TMR analysts identify in the market is the need for high-purity-yield solutions that shorten turnaround time and simplify the cell separation process while keeping costs in check. Companies developing products keeping this unmet demand at the centre will be able to monetize this opportunity, says a senior TMR analyst.

The report segments the global cell separation technologies market on the basis of technology, application, and geography.Based on the technology employed, the market is segmented into gradient centrifugation and surface-marker based separation. The latter is further segmented into magnetic activated cell sorting (MACS) and fluorescence activated cell sorting (FACS). MACS represented the dominant technology segment, accounting for a sizeable 42.5% of the market (by technology) in 2012. The coming years will see the market share of FACS rise substantially thanks to the technology being increasingly used for research focusing on solutions with high-purity yields.

Likewise, the market, by application, is divided into: cancer research, stem cell research, immunology, and neuroscience research. Of these, cell separation technologies in stem cell research formed the largest segment in 2012 because of the intense focus on the use of stem cells to treat a variety of conditions and diseases.

On the basis of geography, the following regional markets have been studied in the report on the cell separation technologies market: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report states that in 2012, North America was the largest regional market for cell separation technologies thanks chiefly to well-developed infrastructure supporting the market here. Moreover, generous funding for R&D related to cell separation technologies and the United States being a first mover in adopting new technologies have all shaped the dominant ranking of the cell separation technologies market in North America.

The companies profiled in the report include: Life Technologies Corporation, BD Biosciences, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Merck Millipore, Terumo BCT, Inc., pluriSelect GmbH, and STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

