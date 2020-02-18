Ceramic Adhesives Market Key Players – 3M, Bostik, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, BASF SE, and MAPEI S.p.A.

Ceramics can be bonded using conventional organic adhesives. The temperature capability of adhesives is limited. Ceramics are often used for their high temperature capabilities. Ceramic adhesives offer service temperature of up to 2200°C. These adhesives are based on inorganic binders such as alkali silicates and various metal phosphates, with a carbon, alumina, silica, magnesia, or zirconia powder filler. Ceramic adhesives are available in one- or two-part systems. Their physical form is similar to organic adhesives.

Increase in demand for ceramic adhesives in residential housing and growth in construction activities in developing countries in various sectors, including transportation, schools, healthcare, water supply, offices, shopping malls, hotels, and manufacturing, are major factors driving the global ceramic adhesives market. Rise in population in developed as well as developing economies is expected to boost residential construction activities, thereby propelling the ceramic adhesives market. Implementation of stringent environmental regulations in North America and Europe is estimated to hamper the ceramic adhesives market. Increase in demand for low VOC, green, and sustainable ceramic adhesives; and rise in government expenditure on infrastructure development in emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the global ceramic adhesives market.

In terms of type, the global ceramic adhesives market can be segmented into cement-based, epoxy, acrylic, silicone, and cyanoacrylate. The cement-based segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The cement-based segment dominated the global ceramic adhesives market due to the low cost of these ceramic adhesives and their exceptional bonding characteristics. Cement-based ceramic adhesives are able to store and radiate heat. They are extremely durable and offer high shear strength, which makes them a highly crucial element in any construction site. Based on application, the global ceramic adhesives market can be classified into building & construction and dental. The building & construction segment held major share of the market in 2018. Ceramic adhesives are primarily used in the installation of tiles & flooring, roofing, and wall coverings in the building & construction segment.

In terms of region, the global ceramic adhesives market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global market in 2018, led by the implementation of government initiatives to promote eco-friendly materials. Expansion in the construction industry in China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific is estimated to drive the market in the region. The ceramic adhesives market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the rapid pace due to significant economic progress and increase in number of infrastructure development projects in various countries of the region. In terms of demand, Europe and North America followed Asia Pacific in 2018.

Key players operating in the global ceramic adhesives market include 3M, Bostik, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, BASF SE, and MAPEI S.p.A.