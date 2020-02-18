Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market 2017-2025: Predicted to set the stage for growth

Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Overview

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) is a term used by the electronic design automation (EDA) industry. The term is assigned to computer software leveraged to design, examine, and produce products and processes. CAE includes computer-aided design (CAD) which entails the use of a computer for creating designs and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) which involves use of computers for carrying out manufacturing.

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) works by simulating performances that enables to better product designs or assists in resolving engineering problems across a range of industries. This includes simulation, validation, and optimization of products, processes, and manufacturing tools.

Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Key Trends

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) provides more sophisticated designs, better site construction standards, and improved building operation practices. These advantages have led to their swift uptake in the flourishing automobile industry.

Besides, rising cases of mergers and acquisitions or strategic partnerships between original CAE providers and resellers as well as between resellers is also stoking growth in the global market for computer-aided engineering (CAE) by adding to value-added resellers (VARs).

One drawback of computer-aided engineering (CAE) that finds application as an analysis and troubleshooting tool is that accurate results come in late in the design cycle. This is slated to pose a roadblock to the growth in the market along with the availability of open source solutions which discourages companies from buying commercial licenses of CAE solutions.

Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Market Potential

The global market for computer aided engineering (CAE) is primed for robust growth with more and more shifting of various manufacturing processes to cheaper destinations in emerging economies. Another factor slated to majorly boost the market are integrated software solutions doing away with the need for numerous prototypes and product recall concerns.

A noticeable trend in the market is the shift towards cloud computing that brings down costs associated with software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and hardware acquisition. Organizations are increasingly taking to Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) platform for creating a private cloud that allows advanced computation and storage.

The global market for computer-aided engineering (CAE) can be segregated on the basis of tools into finite element analysis (FEA), computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and multi-body dynamics (MBD) tools. Depending upon end users, the market is segmented into defense, automobile, electronics and electrical, aerospace, and industrial machinery.

Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for computer-aided engineering (CAE) are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Asia Pacific is expected to gain a leading share in the market in the near future because of the growing uptake of CAE tools and the proliferation of manufacturing industries in the region. Europe and North America are other key markets poised to make gigantic strides in the next couple of years due to the presence of bio-diverse cultures and increasing automation in the manufacturing sector.

Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market: Competitive Analysis

In order to gauge the competition prevailing in the global market for computer aided engineering (CAE), the report profiles players such as Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc., Dassault Systemes, Altair Engineering, Inc., Mentor Graphics, Inc., AspenTechnology, Inc., Computational Engineering International Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, and Exa Corporation. The report offers key information on their strategies, revenues, market shares, and plans and prospects going forward.

