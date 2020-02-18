Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market 2017 – 2025 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

The Report Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.

Crude sulfate turpentine is produced as a by-product through cooking of cellulose with sulfate. Crude sulfate turpentine forms as a mixture of monoterpenic hydrocarbons having general formula C10H16 with a small sesquiterpens admixture that has hydrocarbons – from C15H24 up to C15H32. Aside from turpen hydrocarbons, the sulphate turpentine has sulphur-containing compounds because it appears as a product of sulphate cooking. Crude sulfate turpentine is used for thinning oil-based paints, for producing varnishes, and as a raw material for the chemical industry. Crude sulfate turpentine do possess industrial use as well. Crude sulfate turpentine market will witness a healthy growth over the forecast period owing to its chemical properties that makes cruse sulfate turpentine a major ingredient in various industrial solvents.

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market: Drivers and Restraints

Across globe, the population is soaring subsequently their demands. If we consider FMCG sector, various brands with wide range of products with distinguished features are in market owing to all time high demand. Consumers now look for product that can satisfy them but not compensate them. Oil, Soap, perfume & deodorant are on demand and consumers now demand various type of such commodities owing to the benefits and properties it can offer. Such industries are on growth across globe. With rise in production of these industries, subsequently demand for raw materials will soar up. Such demand will catapult the demand of crude sulfate turpentine, as it is one of the main ingredient in various products, which cannot be replaced with some alternatives. These factors will drive the crude sulfate turpentine market.

The distillation process of crude sulfate turpentine is a bit of costly process. Distillation of crude sulfate turpentine involves high cost and recovery of pure crude sulfate turpentine post kraft process is least. Considering profit margin and losses in crude sulfate turpentine manufacturing process it may not be a viable business opportunity for investors. Crude sulfate turpentine market can face restraint due to lack of investments.

Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market: Market Segmentation

Based on the end user industry, Crude Sulfate Turpentine market can be segmented into:

Aromatic Chemicals

Adhesives

Paints and Printing Inks

Camphor

Based on the types, Crude Sulfate Turpentine market can be segmented into:

Alpha-Pinene

Beta-Pinene

Delta-3-Carene

Camphene

Limonene

Global Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global Crude sulfate turpentine market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, APEJ will dominate the crude sulfate turpentine market over the forecast period. The countries such as China, India, and South Korea will be the key contributor to the growth of crude sulfate turpentine market. In recent few years, due to reason such as reform in economic policy and development plans APEJ region is witnessing high growth in c, establishment of various large and small-scale industries that produces goods, which will consume huge amount of crude sulfate turpentine. The demand will trigger the growth of crude sulfate turpentine market. North America and Western Europe region will come next to APEJ with respect to growth of crude sulfate turpentine market. Even though they are next to APEJ for crude sulfate turpentine market but these region are the first movers in introducing crude sulfate turpentine for various manufacturing. In Eastern Europe, the market of crude sulfate turpentine has also gathered momentum in recent years, owing to increase in set up of various industries in order to meet consumer demand and due to reform in economic policies. MEA and Latin America market is largely dependent on imports of various products but it is anticipated that over the forecast period Crude Sulfate Turpentine market will witness a period of growth.

Crude Sulfate Turpentine: Key Players

The major players identified in the global crude sulfate turpentine derivatives market includes:

Pine Chemical Group

Lesokhimik

Kraton Corporation

Weyerhaeuser Company

Arizona Chemical Company, LLC.

