Digital Assorting System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Assorting System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Assorting System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Digital Assorting System, or commonly known as Pick-To-Light (PTL) system is an effective poka-yoke mistake proof part picking system.

This report focuses on the global Digital Assorting System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Assorting System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Daifuku

Murata Machinery

SSI SCHAEFER

Dematic

Honeywell

Kardex Group

Sick AG

Knapp AG

Aioi-Systems Co

Swisslog

Vanderlande

ULMA Handling Systems

Hans Turck GmbH

Bastian Solutions

Weidmuller

Banner

CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)

Wenglor Sensonic

Lightning Pick Technologies

ATOX Sistemas

KBS Industrieelektronik

Insystems Automation

Falcon Autotech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Manual

Auto Guided

Market segment by Application, split into

Assembly & Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Pharma & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Assorting System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Manual

1.4.3 Auto Guided

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Assorting System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Assembly & Manufacturing

1.5.3 Retail & E-Commerce

1.5.4 Pharma & Cosmetics

1.5.5 Food & Beverages

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Assorting System Market Size

2.2 Digital Assorting System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Assorting System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Assorting System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Daifuku

12.1.1 Daifuku Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction

12.1.4 Daifuku Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Daifuku Recent Development

12.2 Murata Machinery

12.2.1 Murata Machinery Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction

12.2.4 Murata Machinery Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Murata Machinery Recent Development

12.3 SSI SCHAEFER

12.3.1 SSI SCHAEFER Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction

12.3.4 SSI SCHAEFER Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development

12.4 Dematic

12.4.1 Dematic Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction

12.4.4 Dematic Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Dematic Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell

12.5.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction

12.5.4 Honeywell Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.6 Kardex Group

12.6.1 Kardex Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction

12.6.4 Kardex Group Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Kardex Group Recent Development

12.7 Sick AG

12.7.1 Sick AG Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction

12.7.4 Sick AG Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Sick AG Recent Development

12.8 Knapp AG

12.8.1 Knapp AG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction

12.8.4 Knapp AG Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Knapp AG Recent Development

12.9 Aioi-Systems Co

12.9.1 Aioi-Systems Co Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction

12.9.4 Aioi-Systems Co Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Aioi-Systems Co Recent Development

12.10 Swisslog

12.10.1 Swisslog Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Assorting System Introduction

12.10.4 Swisslog Revenue in Digital Assorting System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Swisslog Recent Development

12.11 Vanderlande

12.12 ULMA Handling Systems

12.13 Hans Turck GmbH

12.14 Bastian Solutions

12.15 Weidmuller

12.16 Banner

12.17 CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)

12.18 Wenglor Sensonic

12.19 Lightning Pick Technologies

12.20 ATOX Sistemas

12.21 KBS Industrieelektronik

12.22 Insystems Automation

12.23 Falcon Autotech

