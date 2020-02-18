eFuel Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation and Forecasts, 2018 – 2023

Conservation of non-renewable resources is a major concern nowadays. To meet the increasing energy demand with least damage to the environment the government and researchers are looking for alternatives like E-Fuels. E-fuel is being produced by using carbon dioxide (CO2) instead of fossils buried beneath the earth surface, this ensures that there is no addition of CO2 in the atmosphere. The growth influencers for E fuel market are increasing demand for automobiles, scarcity of conventional sources & the growing scope of renewable energy. There are subsidies and incentives offered by the government which can boost the demand of this market.

High initial investment is one of the major restraining factors for the growth of E-fuel technology. The E fuel production is a multistage process which involves extraction of CO2 and Electrolysis. Execution of these processes requires large manufacturing setup, incurs a high cost. Also, lack of infrastructure for refueling is a major constraint for this market. Major opportunities in the E fuel technology market is increasing investment by government, development of cost-effective fuel technology.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe region is growing with a significant growth and may dominate the overall global E-Fuel Technology market. Germany, Spain, France, Italy and UK are the key economies in the Europe region. This increasing demand personal and commercial vehicle in APAC region expected to boost the eFuel technologies. The growing population and demand of alternate energy source are driving the market in the region.

The prominent players in global E-Fuel Technology are Audi, AMEC, Clean Fuel Development Coalition, Clean fuel USA, CFT Global LLC, Inferatec GmbH, Carbon Recycling International, Sunfire, Climeworks, Poet, ADM. The companies are focusing on new E-Fuel research and innovation, expansion M&A, finding a new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. The report includes a detailed market overview, Key findings, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation and company profiles.

Market Segmentation:

The global E-Fuel Technology market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global E-Fuel Technology Market Research and Analysis, By Type

2. Global E-Fuel Technology Market Research and Analysis, By Application

3. Global E-Fuel Technology Market Research and Analysis, By State of Fuel

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global e Fuel Market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the

• Global e Fuel Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global e Fuel Market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATION

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. GROWTH OF AUTOMOBILE SECTOR

3.1.2. SUPPORTIVE GOVERNMENT POLICIES

3.1.3. GROWING SCOPE OF CLEAN AND RENEWABLE ENERGY

3.1.4. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT AND INNOVATION

3.1.5. LIMITED NON-RENEWABLE SOURCES

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH INITIAL INVESTMENT

3.2.2. LACK OF AWARENESS AMONG PEOPLE

3.2.3. LACK OF INFRASTRUCTURE FOR REFUELLING

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. INCREASING INVESTMENT BY GOVERNMENT & PRIVATE COMPANIES

3.3.2. CONTINUOUS INNOVATION IN FUEL TECHNOLOGY

3.3.3. AWARENESS PROGRAMME BY GOVERNMENT

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL E-FUEL TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE

4.1.1. E DIESEL

4.1.2. E GASOLINE

4.1.3. ETHANOL

4.1.4. HYDROGEN

4.2. GLOBAL E-FUEL TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.2.1. PORTABLE

4.2.2. STATIONARY

4.2.3. TRANSPORTATION

4.3. GLOBAL E-FUEL TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY STATE OF FUEL

4.3.1. LIQUID FUEL

4.3.2. GAS FUEL

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICAN

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. SPAIN

6.2.4. FRANCE

6.2.5. ITALY

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. APAC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF APAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. AUDI

7.2. TOYOTA

7.3. HONDA

7.4. CLEAN FUEL USA

7.5. CFT GLOBAL LLC

7.6. INERATEC GMBH

7.7. ENERGIEDIENST HOLDING AG

7.8. CARBON RECYCLING INTERNATIONAL

7.9. SUNFIRE

7.10. CLIMEWORKS

7.11. VIESSMANN

7.12. INGOLSTADT

Continued…….

