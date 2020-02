Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market: Overview

This report on the global electronic equipment repair service market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, policy and regulations, and technology advancement that are expected to influence the expansion of the electronic equipment repair service market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Bn) across different geographies.

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market: Trends and Opportunities

The adoption of electronic equipment such as smart phones, mobile phones, television, and others is rising rapidly among end-users globally. As the adoption of electronic equipment rises, the possibility of damage to products is also anticipated to increase, which is consequently expected to fuel the electronic equipment repair service market over the forecast period. In addition, demand for refurbished electronic equipment in emerging nations is also a major driver augmenting the market.

The penetration of smartphones and other equipment such as televisions, tablets, and notebooks is rising in emerging economies such as South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. This is expected to offer opportunities for the electronic equipment repair service market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing government regulations for e-waste management is expected to create significant potential for the electronic equipment repair service industry in the near future. Demand for repair service providers is also increasing in order to recycle or reuse defective products and help in maintaining a sustainable environment.

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the electronic equipment repair service market has been categorized into consumer electronics, home appliances, medical equipment, and industrial equipment. The consumer electronics segment has been further divided into smart phones & mobile phones, televisions, set-top boxes, notebooks & laptops, tablets, PC sets, and others. The home appliances segment has been further classified into refrigerators, air conditioners & coolers, microwaves, mixers, grinders & food processors, washing machines, and others. The medical equipment segment has been divided into medical monitors, lab equipment, dental clinic equipment, ventilators, CT scanners, and others. The industrial equipment segment has been further segmented into laser equipment, voltmeter, pulse & signal generator, frequency counters, motors & generators, machinery, and others. In terms of service, the market has been classified into in warranty and out of warranty. Based on end-use, the electronic equipment repair service market has been classified into industrial &commercial and residential.

In terms of region, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The regions have been analyzed in terms of value in the electronic equipment repair service market. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include –the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the electronic equipment repair service market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and threat from competition in the electronic equipment repair service market industry, is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis, which shows work flow in the electronic equipment repair service market and identifies spare parts providers, service providers, and distribution channels of this industry is also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in the report. It also covers segment wise incremental opportunity analysis. Furthermore, the report covers incremental opportunity analysis and identifies and compares segments’ attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same has also been provided for each segmentation category i.e. type, method, dimension, and application in the scope of the study.

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape, which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global electronic equipment repair service market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including topline growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players in the electronic equipment repair service market.

Company profiles of players operating in the electronic equipment repair service market include company overview, major business strategies, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global electronic equipment repair service market include Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc., uBreakiFix, iCracked, Inc., Moduslink Global Solutions, Mendtronix Inc., The Cableshoppe Inc., Redington Services, Electronix Services, B2X CARE SOLUTIONS GMBH, Quest International, Inc, MicroFirst Gaming Inc., and Global Electronic Services, Inc.

The global electronic equipment repair service market is segmented as below:

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, by Product Type

– Consumer Electronics

– – Smart Phones & Mobile Phones

– – Televisions

– – Set-top-Boxes

– – Notebooks & Laptops

– – Tablets

– – PC Sets

– – Others (Music Players, Routers, etc.)

– Home Appliances

– – Refrigerators

– – Air Conditioners & Coolers

– – Microwaves

– – Mixers, Grinders & Food Processors

– – Washing Machine

– – Others (Irons, Dish Washers, etc.)

– Medical Equipment

– – Medical Monitors

– – Lab Equipment

– – Dental Clinic Equipment

– – Ventilators

– – CT Scanners

– – Others (Respiration Pumps, Sterilizers, etc.)

– Industrial Equipment

– – Laser Equipment

– – Voltmeter

– – Pulse & Signal Generator

– – Frequency Counters

– – Machinery

– – Motors & Generators

– – Others (Cleaners, Printers, etc.)

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, by Service Type

– In Warranty

– Out of Warranty

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, by End-use

– Industrial or Commercial

– Residential

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market, by Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Rest of North America

– Europe

– – U.K.

– – Germany

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– – India

– – China

– – Japan

– – Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– – GCC

– – South Africa

– – Rest of Middle East & Africa

– South America

– – Brazil

– – Rest of South America

