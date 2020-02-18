Embedded Industrial PC Market By Services,Assets Type,Solutions,End-Users,Applications,Regions Forecasts to 2022
Embedded Industrial PC Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the Global Embedded Industrial PC Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the period 2018-2022.
Embedded PCs are specialized computer systems that are installed as a part of larger devices or intelligent systems.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Embedded Industrial PC Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of embedded PCs across process and discrete industries.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Embedded Industrial PC Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ADLINK Technology
• Advantech
• Axiomtek
• Beckhoff Automation
• Kontron
• Siemens
Market driver
• High demand for durable and robust PCs in industries
Market challenge
• Increasing replacement of embedded industrial PCs with PLCs in specific application areas
Market trend
• Rising development of embedded platforms
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Process industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Discrete industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
Continued……
