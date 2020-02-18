Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
Report Description:The Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) derived from fish by-product using enzyme may potentially serve as a good source of protein. It could be used as an emulsifier and as a foaming agent. FPH is a breakdown product of fish proteins containing smaller peptides and amino acids. FPH) normally has a high content of protein primarily due to the solubilization of the protein during the hydrolysis reaction and removal of non-protein compounds such as fat and other insoluble materials.
Table Of ContentsFPH have shown a different biological activity such as antihypertensive, antioxidative, antithrombotic, and immunomodulatory activities. Extensive studies have shown that fish protein hydrolysates have good nutritional properties and thus can be used widely in the food industry for various purposes. 1 Study Coverage 2 Summary 3 Market Share 4 Manufacturers … 12 Production by Regions 13 Consumption by Regions 14 Size by Type 15 Market Size by Application Continued …
