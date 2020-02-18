Food Pathogen Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The Report Food Pathogen Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.

Food pathogen testing is the process to monitor presence of any microbes and bacteria present in food, which can be life threatening for one. For a responsible food manufacturer and concerned food monitoring bodies, primary and sole responsibility is to make only that food available for consumer, which are free of disease causing. Any incident of health issues or mortality associated with a foodborne pathogen can prove fatal for the consumer, the product and the brand linked to the outbreak as well as to the future commercial viability of the processor’s business will be in jeopardy. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that the food pathogen testing market will register a healthy CAGR owing to rise in widespread awareness and demand for food pathogen testing.

Food Pathogen Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to CDC USA, foodborne viruses causes a wide range of illnesses. There is a surge in public health problems worldwide due to foodborne pathogen. Each year, 1 in 6 Americans gets sick by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Various type of disease-causing microbes, or pathogens, can contaminate foods, which can lead to different foodborne infections. CDC has estimated that every year roughly 48 Million people gets sick from foodborne illness, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die. Breakout of viruses such as E.Coli, Salmonella, Hepatitis A etc. are life threatening and in order to prevent such outbreaks, food pathogen testing is indispensable part of the process.

Decline in prices of food, loss in food manufacturing industries, lack of stricter government rules and regulation for implementation and monitor of food industry are few of the possible restraint to food pathogen testing market

Food Pathogen Testing Market: Market Segmentation

Based on type of pathogen, food pathogen testing market is segmented into:

Coli

Salmonella

Listeria

Others

Based on the food type, food pathogen testing market is segmented into:

Meat & Poultry

Dairy

Processed Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Based on the treatment process, food pathogen testing market is segmented into:

Traditional Microbiology

Immunodiagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Analytical Chemistry

Global Food pathogen testing Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, the global vinyl acetate market is fragmented into seven key regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, North America accounts for a significant share of global food pathogen testing market, owing to relatively high-value share of the region in the food pathogen industry. Food & beverages industries are growing significantly in North America, which can be a potential consumer of food pathogen testing market. Western Europe is followed by North America region in the global food pathogen testing market, owing to the substantial growth of food processing and packaged food industries in the region, which are again also consumer of food pathogen testing. The Asia-Pacific except Japan region accounts for significantly high volume share in the global food pathogen testing market. Industries such as frozen poultry products, packaged vegetables etc. are increasing significantly in APEJ owing to shift in consumer behavior. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the food pathogen testing market over the forecast period. As in these regions, various measures are being adopted in order to prevent any outbreak of foodborne diseases. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have been exhibiting moderate opportunity in the global food pathogen testing market, owing to the moderate growth rate in the food and beverages industry and growing population. Overall, the outlook for the global food pathogen testing market will have a growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for the food pathogen testing across globe in order to prevent disease and foster healthy living.

Food pathogen testing: Key Players

The major players identified in the global food pathogen testing market includes:

bioMérieux S

Romer Labs

QIAGEN

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

Roka Bioscience

