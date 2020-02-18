Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Market 2019 by top Key Vendors, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Gallium nitride semiconductor device is an electronic component that exploit the electronic properties of semiconductor material of gallium nitride. GaN is a binary III/V direct bandgap semiconductor commonly used in light-emitting diodes.The compound is a very hard material that has a Wurtzite crystal structure.
The Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device.
This report presents the worldwide Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
NexGen Power Systems
Cree
Infineon
Qorvo
Macom
Microsemi
Mitsubishi Electric
Efficient Power Conversion
GaN Systems
Nichia
Epistar
Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Breakdown Data by Type
GaN Radio Frequency Devices
Opto-semiconductors
Power Semiconductors
Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Breakdown Data by Application
Power Driver
Inverter
Radio Frequency
Lighting and Laser
Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Device manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
