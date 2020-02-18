WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Gift Card 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.8% and Forecast to 2022”.

Gift Card Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global gift card market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the period 2018-2022.

Gift cards are virtual or physical cards that contain a prepaid value that can be used to avail products and services.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gift card market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of e-gift cards and physical cards.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Gift Card Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Blackhawk Network

• First Data

• InComm

• Qwikcilver Solutions

• Worldpay

Market driver

• Increasing drive from the retail sector

Market challenge

• Gift cards perceived as impersonal physical items

Market trend

• Advent of mobility phenomenon

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FUNCTIONALITY

Segmentation by functionality

Closed-loop

Open-loop

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

E-gift card – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Physical card – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

Continued……

