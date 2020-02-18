Gift Card 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.8% and Forecast to 2022
Gift Card Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global gift card market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the period 2018-2022.
Gift cards are virtual or physical cards that contain a prepaid value that can be used to avail products and services.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gift card market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of e-gift cards and physical cards.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Gift Card Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Blackhawk Network
• First Data
• InComm
• Qwikcilver Solutions
• Worldpay
Market driver
• Increasing drive from the retail sector
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Gift cards perceived as impersonal physical items
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Advent of mobility phenomenon
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FUNCTIONALITY
- Segmentation by functionality
- Closed-loop
- Open-loop
- PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- E-gift card – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Physical card – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
Continued……
