Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market 2018 Industry Research Report
In this report, the Global Artificial Intelligence Software System market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Artificial Intelligence Software System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Software System market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Artificial Intelligence Software System market by product and Application/end industries.
The global Artificial Intelligence Software System market is valued at 2651.37 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 77961.7 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 52.60% between 2018 and 2022.
The major players in global market include
Google
Baidu
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Intel
Salesforce
Brighterion
KITT.AI
IFlyTek
Megvii Technology
Albert Technologies
H2O.ai
Brainasoft
Yseop
Ipsoft
NanoRep(LogMeIn)
Ada Support
Astute Solutions
IDEAL.com
Wipro
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence Software System for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Others
On the basis of product, the Artificial Intelligence Software System market is primarily split into
On-Premise
Cloud-based
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
Voice Processing
Text Processing
Image Processing
