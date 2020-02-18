Global Cloud Backup Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global Cloud Backup market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cloud Backup market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Cloud Backup market, analyzes and researches the Cloud Backup development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Carbonite
Asigra
Barracuda Networks
Acronis International GmbH
Code42 Software
Datto
Druva Software
IBM
Veeam Software
Microsoft
Iron Mountain Incorporated
Efolder
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, Cloud Backup can be split into
Cloud Service Provider
Telecom and Communication Service Provider
Managed Service Provider
Others
