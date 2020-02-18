Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, analyzes and researches the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Schlumberger
Paradigm
ETL Solutions
Exprodat Consulting
Landmark Solutions
Baker Hughes Incorporated
IHS Inc.
Emerson Electric
Computer Modelling Group
Kongsberg Gruppen
GE Oil & Gas
Pason Systems Corp.
Ikon Science Limited
GEPlan Consulting Srl
Interactive Network Technologies
Peloton
RockFlow Dynamics
OVS Group
P2 Energy Solutions
Petrolink Services
EDrilling
TDE Group GmbH
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise Software
Cloud-based Software
Market segment by Application, Exploration & Production (E&P) Software can be split into
Oil and Gas
Mining
Others
