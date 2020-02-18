Global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Grating Market Research Report 2019

The global Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Grating market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Grating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Grating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Strongwell Corporation

Techno Composites Domine GmbH

Meiser GmbH

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

AGC Matex Co. Ltd

Liberty Pultrusions

Delta Composites LLC

Mcnichols Co.

National Grating

Lionweld Kennedy

Kemrock Industries & Exports Ltd.

Locker Group

Eurograte Fiberglass Grating

Ferrotech International FZE

Suzhou Grating Co., Ltd. (iGrid)

Fibergrate Composite Structures Ltd.

Exel Composites

Arham Hi-Tech Design and Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Indiana Group

Diakure Co. Ltd.

Jiangyin Runlin Molding New Materials Co., Ltd.

Fibrolux GmbH

Amico Seasafe Inc.

Flexxcon Bv

Webforge

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Phenolic

Others

Segment by Application

Water Management

Cooling Towers

Marine

Others

