Global Fixed And Mobile C-arms Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Fixed And Mobile C-arms in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fixed And Mobile C-arms in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fixed And Mobile C-arms market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fixed And Mobile C-arms market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

C-arms have radiographic capabilities, though they are used primarily for fluoroscopic imaging during surgical, orthopedic, critical care, and emergency care procedures.

Mobile C-arms are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to their tailored imaging solutions for a diverse range of clinical applications and greater flexibility in selection of navigation system. In addition, mobile C-arms have better maneuverability & precision and provide immediate hard copy of images, if need be, which expedites growth of the overall C-arms market.

The global Fixed And Mobile C-arms market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fixed And Mobile C-arms market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG

Hologic Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems

Ziehm Imaging

OrthoScan, Inc.

Hitachi Medical Systems

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

Market size by Product

Fixed C-arms

Mobile C-arms

Market size by End User

Orthopedics and Trauma

Gastroenterology

Neurosurgery

Pain Management

Cardiovascular

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fixed And Mobile C-arms market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fixed And Mobile C-arms market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fixed And Mobile C-arms companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Fixed And Mobile C-arms submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fixed And Mobile C-arms are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

