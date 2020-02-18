Global Fluoroscopy Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Fluoroscopy is an imaging technique that uses X-rays to produce real-time images of internal organs.
Increasing areas of application and use of fluoroscopy in the pain management are some of the other factors contributing to the market growth.
The global Fluoroscopy Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fluoroscopy Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Fluoroscopy Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fluoroscopy Devices in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Fluoroscopy Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fluoroscopy Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Canon Medical Systems
Ziehm Imaging
Shimadzu Medical
Hitachi Medical Systems
Hologic
OrthoScan
Market size by Product
Fixed Fluoroscopes
Mobile Fluoroscopes
Market size by End User
Orthopedic
Cardiovascular
Pain Management and Trauma
Neurology
Gastrointestinal
Urology
General Surgery
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Fluoroscopy Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fluoroscopy Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Fluoroscopy Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Fluoroscopy Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fluoroscopy Devices are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
