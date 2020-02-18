Global Glucose Monitoring Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Glucose Monitoring Device in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Glucose Monitoring Device in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Glucose Monitoring Device market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Glucose Monitoring Device market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

A medical device that tests the concentration of glucose in the blood.

The global glucose monitoring device is expected to witness a rising demand on account of increasing prevalence of diabetes on a global level. Technological advancements and excessive research and development are expected to boost the global market for diabetes rugs and devices

The global Glucose Monitoring Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Glucose Monitoring Device market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Roche

DexCom

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Insulet

Sanofi

Merck

GSK

Nova Biomedical

Becton Dickinson

Eli Lilly

Lupin

Braun

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Bayer HealthCare

Abbott Diabetes Care

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novo Nordisk

GlySens

Senseonics

Novartis

Omron Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

ResMed

Market size by Product

Diabetes monitoring devices

Insulin delivery devices

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Personal use

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Glucose Monitoring Device market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Glucose Monitoring Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Glucose Monitoring Device companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Glucose Monitoring Device submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glucose Monitoring Device are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025