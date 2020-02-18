Global Heat Treating Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global Heat Treating market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Heat Treating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Heat Treating market, analyzes and researches the Heat Treating development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Bluewater Thermal Solutions
Bohler Uddeholm
American Metal Treating Inc.
Solar Atmosphere Inc.
Ajax Tocco International Ltd.
Bodycote Heat Treatments Ltd.
East-Lind Heat Treat Inc.
General Metal Heat Treating, Inc.
Shanghai Heat Treatment Co. Ltd.
Pacific Metallurgical, Inc.
Nabertherm GmbH
Unitherm Engineers Limited
Triad Engineers
SECO/WARWICK Allied Pvt. Ltd.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardening & tempering
Case hardening
Annealing
Normalizing
Others
Market segment by Application, Heat Treating can be split into
Automotive
Aerospace
Metalworking
Machine
Construction
Others
