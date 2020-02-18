Global K-12 Game-based Learning Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global K-12 Game-based Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “K-12 Game-based Learning – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database

Game-based Learning is games explicitly designed with educational purposes, or which have incidental or secondary educational value. All types of games may be used in an educational environment. Educational games are games that are designed to help people to learn about certain subjects, expand concepts, reinforce development, understand a historical event or culture, or assist them in learning a skill as they play.

Game types include board, card, and video games. An educational game is a game designed to teach humans about a specific subject and to teach them a skill. As educators, governments, and parents realize the psychological need and benefits of gaming have on learning, this educational tool has become mainstream. Games are interactive play that teach us goals, rules, adaptation, problem solving, interaction, all represented as a story.

In 2018, the global K-12 Game-based Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get Free Sample Report of K-12 Game-based Learning Market@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080416-global-k-12-game-based-learning-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global K-12 Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Game-based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GlassLab

Microsoft

Osmo

PlayGen

Banzai Labs

BrainQuake

Filament Games

Gameloft

iCivics

Infinite Dreams

Schell Games

Complete report with Comprehensive table of [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080416-global-k-12-game-based-learning-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Subject-Specific Games

Language Learning Games

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global K-12 Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the K-12 Game-based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of K-12 Game-based Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continued…………………….

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)