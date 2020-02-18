Global Location Analytics Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global Location Analytics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Location Analytics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Location Analytics market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Location Analytics market by product and Application/end industries.
The global Location Analytics market is valued at 8168.66 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 24913.49 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.96% between 2017 and 2025.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in Japan, also fast growing China and Korea regions.
North America will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America might affect the development trend of Location Analytics.
Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 2451.26 million USD in 2017 and will be 7430.89 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 14.87%.
The major players in global market include
SAP SE
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
Tableau software
SAS Institute
TIBCO Software Inc.
Information Builders
Pitney Bowes
MicroStrategy
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Location Analytics for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan)
Japan
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, the Location Analytics market is primarily split into
Software Segment
Service Segment
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Utilities
Retail and Consumer Goods
Telecommunications and IT
Transportation and Logistics
Others
