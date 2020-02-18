Global Location Analytics Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Location Analytics market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Location Analytics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Location Analytics market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Location Analytics market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Location Analytics market is valued at 8168.66 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 24913.49 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.96% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in Japan, also fast growing China and Korea regions.

North America will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America might affect the development trend of Location Analytics.

Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 2451.26 million USD in 2017 and will be 7430.89 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 14.87%.

The major players in global market include

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Tableau software

SAS Institute

TIBCO Software Inc.

Information Builders

Pitney Bowes

MicroStrategy

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Location Analytics for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan)

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, the Location Analytics market is primarily split into

Software Segment

Service Segment

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others



