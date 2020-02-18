Global Location Intelligence(LI) Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Location Intelligence(LI) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Location Intelligence(LI) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Location Intelligence(LI) market, analyzes and researches the Location Intelligence(LI) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Cisco Systems Inc

ESRI

Galigeo

Oracle Corp

IBM

SAS institute

Pitney Bowes Inc

Teradata Corp

TIBCO Software Inc

Locomizer

SpaceCurve

PlaceIQ Inc

Caliper Inc

Microsoft Inc

Spatial Plc

SAP SE

Google Inc.

Tableau software

Information Builders

MicroStrategy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Segment

Service Segment

Market segment by Application, Location Intelligence(LI) can be split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

