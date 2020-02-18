Global Magnetic Synthesizers Market Top Players (Gruber Power Services, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Schneider Electric)

Magnetic Synthesizers Market: Overview

A magnetic synthesizer can bear 100% single-phase switch-mode power supply loading, without any requirement for de-rating of all neutral components. A magnetic synthesizer is an electromagnetic device that takes input power and regenerates a clean, three-phase AC output waveform, regardless of quality of input power. Magnetic synthesizers are used to offer protection from oscillatory transients, sags, and swells. Manufacturers are developing a new product line of magnetic synthesizers. When equipped with a lightning arrestor accessory, magnetic synthesizers help in providing protection from voltage surges. It eventually does not protect a critical load from a complete power outage, but with a limited stored energy capability using capacitors, they provide ride-through, typically to one cycle. Battery backup capabilities permit additional operating time.

Read More Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/magnetic-synthesizers-market.html

Magnetic Synthesizers Market: Drivers & Restraints

The operating principle of magnetic synthesizers is similar to that of ferroresonant transformers. They can operate at an input voltage as low as ±40% or more of the nominal voltage. The market for magnetic synthesizers has been segmented based on type of phase and application. Based on type of phase, the market can be bifurcated into two-phase devices and three-phase devices. Three-phase devices provide improved voltage sag support and regulation for three-phase loads. Based on application, the magnetic synthesizers market has been divided into computers, UPS systems, electric equipment, and others. A load of at least several kVA is required to make these units cost-effective. Magnetic synthesizers are often used to protect large computers and other sensitive electronic equipment.

Benefits of using magnetic synthesizers include reduction in voltage sags. Voltage sags is one of the most important power quality issues affecting industrial and commercial customers. Industrial processes are particularly sensitive to relatively minor voltage sags. By using magnetic synthesizers, minimum maintenance is required beyond annual replacement of failed capacitors. Technological advancements and innovations are emerging in order to reduce costs and improve the quality and performance of magnetic synthesizers.

One of the major restraints for the magnetic synthesizers market is power conditioning ability of magnetic synthesizers to improve voltage sag ride, which is very expensive. Various solutions and very large systems are required for the protection of virtually entire process. Very large UPS systems or newer superconducting storage devices are utilized during such instances.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57801

Magnetic Synthesizers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global magnetic synthesizers market, due to rapid industrialization and growth of manufacturing industries in the U.S. and Canada. Countries in the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar have increased their oil production, due to rise in the demand for petroleum across the globe. Countries in Europe such as Germany, France, Russia, and the U.K. have invested significantly in the manufacture of magnetic synthesizers so as to provide safe electric solutions to the manufacturing sector. The magnetic synthesizers market in Asia Pacific such as India, China, Japan, and Australia is expected to expand during the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in these countries. Demand for magnetic synthesizers has been rising in the Gulf of Mexico, due to increase in oil & gas offshore activities. This is boosting the market in Latin America, especially in Mexico. The magnetic synthesizers market in Africa is anticipated to expand from 2018 to 2026, due to increase in production activities in the sub-region.

Magnetic Synthesizers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global magnetic synthesizers market include Vertiv, Gruber Power Services, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Schneider Electric, and Liebert Corporation.