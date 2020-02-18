Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market 2019 Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth Forecast by Regions & Forecast

According to study results from Minneapolis Medical Research Foundation, in 2012, over 280,000 patients were living with bone metastasis in the U.S. with breast and prostate cancers being the most common primary tumor types. Metastasis is the unique hallmark of cancer cells which differentiates them from the benign tumors, which refers to the spread of cancer from its primary site to other body parts. Bone is the third most common site for the spread of cancer and invasion of such cancerous cells to bone gives rise to the deadly condition of bone metastasis. Bone metastasis is the third most common condition in metastatic cancers and occurs in 60-65% of patients with metastatic cancers

Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global metastatic bone disease market. Rise in incidence rate of cancer across the world, favorable reimbursement scenario, stringent regulatory policies assuring better product quality, increase in cancer research funding and new drug approvals, and surge in cancer awareness programs by governments and patient support organizations drive the global metastatic bone disease market. The global market has been segmented based on treatment, origin of metastasis, end-user, and region.

The global metastatic bone disease market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on treatment, origin of metastasis, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the metastatic bone disease market.

Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market: Key Segments

Based on treatment, the global metastatic bone disease market has been segmented into medication, radiation therapy, surgical intervention, and tumor ablation therapy. The medication segment has been classified into chemotherapy, hormone therapy, bisphosphonates, opiate therapy, and immunotherapy. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on origin of metastasis, the global metastatic bone disease market has been divided into breast, lung, thyroid, kidney, prostate, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of end-user, the global the global metastatic bone disease market has been categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The segments have been analyzed based on health care infrastructure, government investment, and economic development in the regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global metastatic bone disease market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global metastatic bone disease market are Amgen, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, BTG plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic. These players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and garner market share.

The global metastatic bone disease market has been segmented as follows:

Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market, by Treatment

Medication Chemotherapy Hormone Therapy Bisphosphonates Opiate Therapy Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgical Intervention

Tumor Ablation Therapy

Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market, by Origin of Metastasis

Breast

Lung

Thyroid

Kidney

Prostate

Others

Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

