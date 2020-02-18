Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Pharmaceutical Testing Services market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Pharmaceutical Testing Services market by product and Application/end industries.
The Pharmaceutical testing services market size will reach about 5.4 billion USD in 2025 from 2.26 billion USD in 2017 all around the world, with the CAGR of 11.5%.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pharmaceutical Testing Services.
EU also play important roles in global market, with market size of 732 million USD in 2017 and will be 1620 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5%.
The major players in global market include
Eurofins
WuXi AppTec
Pace Analytical Services
Catalent
Envigo
PPD
Element (Exova)
ALS Pharmaceutical
Intertek Group
SGS
Boston Analytical
EAG
DYNALABS
Maxxam
ARLBioPharma
West Pharmaceutical
BioScreen
Microbac
RD Laboratories
Analytical Lab Group
Asymchem
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Pharmaceutical Testing Services for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
On the basis of product, the Pharmaceutical Testing Services market is primarily split into
Raw Materials Testing
In-Process and Product Release Testing
Finished Pharmaceutical Products Testing
Environmental Samples
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
Analytical Testing
Method Development
Stability Testing
Other Testing
