Global Service Procurement Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
In this report, the Global Service Procurement market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Service Procurement market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Service Procurement market, analyzes and researches the Service Procurement development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
SAP Fieldglass (US)
Beeline (US)
DCR Workforce (US)
PRO Unlimited (US)
PeopleFluent (US)
Provade (US)
PIXID (France)
Upwork (US)
Field Nation (US)
WorkMarket (US)
Superior Group (US)
Enlighta (US)
TargetRecruit (US)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Contingent Workforce Management
Freelancer Management
Statement of Work Procurement
Services Governance and MSA Management
Analytics and Reporting
Resource Sourcing and Tracking
Market segment by Application, Service Procurement can be split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer goods
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
